Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Toronto bound with 11th pick
The Blue Jays have selected Manoah with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Unlike most of the other college pitchers expected to be selected in the first round, Manoah actually has a couple plus pitches (mid-90s fastball, hard slider). However, the West Virginia product is not the consensus top college pitcher in this class due to a couple areas of concern. First, while he has improved his control, this is the only year where he has demonstrated starter-level strike-throwing ability. Secondly, his 6-foot-6, 260-pound physique is matched by very few big-league starters -- CC Sabathia and Aaron Harang come to mind as having comparable bodies when they broke in as starting pitchers. He also lacks a reliable third pitch, which only adds to the long-term bullpen risk. Still, when rostering pitchers in dynasty leagues, all we really care about is upside, and Manoah certainly has that. If he gets more comfortable throwing his changeup and can carry this improved command over into pro ball, we could be talking about an innings-eating No. 2 starter.
