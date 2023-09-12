Manoah is unlikely to pitch again this season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo a month ago and was cleared of any health issues last week after having testing done and meeting with multiple specialists. However, the righty has not thrown off the mound in a month and one source told Nicholson-Smith that Manoah's lingering health concerns have led to him prioritizing rest and recovery. Sportsnet.ca's Jeff Blair reported on his Blair and Barker podcast that Manoah never reported to Buffalo after being sent down, in large part because he was upset about the decision to option him. It would seem there is some mending to do with the relationship between Manoah and the Blue Jays, and that doesn't even get to the work the right-hander has ahead of him in regards to his performance following a dreadful 2023 campaign.