Manoah is unlikely to pitch the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Baltimore, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
While Manoah is on turn, Yusei Kikuchi is the likely starter in what would amount to a bullpen game. The Jays will likely save Manoah, who is fifth in the majors with 196.2 innings, for what they hope is a long postseason run.
