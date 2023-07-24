Manoah allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over Seattle. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Through five innings, the only damage against Manoah was Mike Ford's two-run shot in the second inning. Manoah has walked nine batters in his last two starts after posting an 8:0 K:BB in his MLB return July 7. His season ERA now sits at 6.10 with a 62:51 K:BB through 16 starts. Manoah's next outing is currently scheduled to be at home against the Angels.