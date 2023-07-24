Manoah allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over Seattle. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
Through five innings, the only damage against Manoah was Mike Ford's two-run shot in the second inning. Manoah has walked nine batters in his last two starts after posting an 8:0 K:BB in his MLB return July 7. His season ERA now sits at 6.10 with a 62:51 K:BB through 16 starts. Manoah's next outing is currently scheduled to be at home against the Angels.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Regresses against Friars•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Strong outing in return•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Called up ahead of start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Starting for Jays on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Fans 10 in Double-A start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Moves to Double-A•