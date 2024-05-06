Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Nationals that Manoah will remain in the rotation for at least one more turn, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

After Manoah struck out 12 over six innings of one-run ball in the fifth start of his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays determined he was ready to return from a season-opening stint on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. While taking the hill Sunday for the Blue Jays for the first time since Aug. 10, 2023, Manoah unfortunately reverted to the poor form that he displayed throughout last season, as he was tagged for seven runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out six over four innings. Though Manoah remained plagued by spotty control (52 strikes on 92 pitches) and command, Schneider stressed that the right-hander's standing in the rotation wouldn't be determined by just one start. Manoah thus looks on track to get at least another opportunity to redeem himself, though it's not immediately clear when his next start will come. Manoah tentatively lines up for a home start next Sunday against the Twins, but the Blue Jays have off days Monday and Thursday and could get by with a four-man rotation until at least May 14 in Baltimore if they so choose.