Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday that Manoah will be away from the club for at least two turns through the rotation, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

In all likelihood, it's going to be many more turns than that. Manoah is headed to the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Thursday as he begins the process of trying to get back on track. The club will be working with the right-hander on his delivery and other things before he eventually returns to game action.