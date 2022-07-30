Manoah left Friday's game against the Tigers with a right elbow contusion.
Precautionary X-rays came back negative, and the Jays have Monday off, so Manoah could get a week to rest up before taking the ball again. He was hit in the right elbow by a comebacker off the bat of Jonathan Schoop and exited after giving up four runs in 5.1 innings.
