The Giants traded Hanson along with pitchers Derek Law and Juan De Paula to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Hanson doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so he'll presumably take Pillar's spot on the 40-man and active rosters in Toronto after the Giants had designated him for assignment prior to Opening Day. The 26-year-old managed only a .274 on-base average across 310 plate appearances with San Francisco in 2018, but offered some nice versatility as a switch-hitter who can play multiple spots in the infield and outfield. He'll likely be ticketed for a bench role with the Blue Jays.