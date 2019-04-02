Blue Jays' Alen Hanson: Dealt to Toronto
The Giants traded Hanson along with pitchers Derek Law and Juan De Paula to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Kevin Pillar.
Hanson doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so he'll presumably take Pillar's spot on the 40-man and active rosters in Toronto after the Giants had designated him for assignment prior to Opening Day. The 26-year-old managed only a .274 on-base average across 310 plate appearances with San Francisco in 2018, but offered some nice versatility as a switch-hitter who can play multiple spots in the infield and outfield. He'll likely be ticketed for a bench role with the Blue Jays.
