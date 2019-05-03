Hanson was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday.

Hanson failed to make an impression across 18 games with the Blue Jays, slashing just .163/.229/.163 with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate. Derek Law, who was acquired from the Giants alongside Hanson and Juan De Paula in exchange for Kevin Pillar earlier in the month, will take Hanson's spot on the roster.

