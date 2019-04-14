Hanson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The Blue Jays haven't been shy about giving Hanson opportunities following his recent acquisition from the Giants, as the utility man had started four of the past five games. Hanson has yet to capitalize, however, recording only three hits and striking out nine times in 18 at-bats since joining the Blue Jays. If he doesn't break out of his slump at the plate soon, Hanson may not be long for the Jays' 40-man roster.