De Jesus was traded from the Dodgers to the Blue Jays on Tuesday along with Mitch White in exchange for Nick Frasso and Moises Brito, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

De Jesus was one of a half dozen interesting infielders in full-season ball with no clear path to playing time for the Dodgers, so this move could end up giving him a clearer path to playing time down the road. He hit .282/.376/.421 with four home runs in 50 games as a 20-year-old at High-A.