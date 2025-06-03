default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Blue Jays designated Sanchez for assignment Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Tyler Heineman back from the 7-day concussion injured list, the Jays no longer had a need for Sanchez. If Sanchez passes through waivers, he could stick around in the organization as catching depth.

More News