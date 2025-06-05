Blue Jays' Ali Sanchez: Staying in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays outrighted Sanchez to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez cleared waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster and will remain in the organization as catching depth at Buffalo.
