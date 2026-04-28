Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez (undisclosed) is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Tuesday against the Red Sox.
The 27-year-old has been "banged up" and sat out the past two games but is ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday versus Boston. Gimenez has enjoyed a hot start to the season with three homers, four steals and a .287/.313/.468 slash line in 100 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: 'Banged up,' but available Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Remaining on bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Getting rest Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Records fourth steal•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Socks third homer•