Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Huge day in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.
The second baseman took Max Fried deep in the fourth inning, one of three Blue Jay long balls in a 12-5 rout. Gimenez has started to find a groove at the plate, batting .300 (9-for-20) over his last eight starts, but on the season he's still slashing a poor .207/.293/.315 with five homers, 10 steals, 21 RBI and 25 runs in 59 contests.
