Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Gimenez (quadricep) is likely to require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Since suffering a right quad strain and landing on the shelf May 9, Gimenez seems to be making good progress in his recovery. He resumed baseball activities last Tuesday and was spotted taking part in running drills and doing some light fielding and throwing work Wednesday, according to Nicholson-Smith. The Blue Jays will likely reassess Gimenez on Thursday before determining whether he'll be ready to begin what's expected to be a brief rehab assignment this weekend.
