Gimenez (ankle) isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Angels.

Gimenez initially hurt his ankle Wednesday against the Yankees and missed one game before returning to action Friday. However, he was removed from that contest after apparently tweaking the injury on the basepaths, and he's now being held out Saturday. Gimenez underwent an MRI following Friday's game, but results of the imaging haven't yet been shared. With Gimenez out of action Saturday, Davis Schneider is starting at second base.