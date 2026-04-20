Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Not in Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Angels on Monday.
Monday marks the first time this season that Gimenez will not be in the lineup. The Angels are sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the mound, and with the lefty-hitting Gimenez opening the game on the bench, the Blue Jays have shifted Ernie Clement to shortstop and will start Lenyn Sosa at the keystone. Gimenez has started the 2026 season nicely, slashing .273/.305/.455 with four steals, three home runs and 12 RBI in 83 plate appearances.
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