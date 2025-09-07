Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Not in Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gimenez started the previous 20 games and will receive a day off after posting a .185/.243/.292 slash line during that stretch. Davis Schneider is manning the keystone in Sunday's series finale for Toronto.
