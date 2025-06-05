default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gimenez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Phillies.

Gimenez started each of the first two games upon his activation from the 10-day injured list, but the left-handed-hitter will get some rest against tough southpaw Jesus Luzardo. Davis Schneider will cover second base and bat sixth for the Blue Jays.

More News