Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Out of Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Phillies.
Gimenez started each of the first two games upon his activation from the 10-day injured list, but the left-handed-hitter will get some rest against tough southpaw Jesus Luzardo. Davis Schneider will cover second base and bat sixth for the Blue Jays.
