Gimenez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees due to an ankle injury, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Gimenez had to be removed from Wednesday's win versus the Yanks in the ninth inning after hurting his ankle. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Gimenez should be available off the bench Thursday, suggesting he'll have a shot to return to the lineup Friday against the Angels. Leo Jimenez is filling in at second base Thursday.