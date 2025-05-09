The Blue Jays placed Gimenez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right quad strain, retroactive to Thursday.
After exiting Wednesday's game against the Angels early, Gimenez underwent imaging Thursday that revealed a strain in his quad and will now be held out until at least May 18. Michael Stefanic will come up from Triple-A Buffalo to give the Jays some short-term infield depth, though Ernie Clement will likely see time at second base going forward with Addison Barger at third and Nathan Lukes picking up starts in the outfield.
