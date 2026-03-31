Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Pops first homer of 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Rockies.
The infielder took Chase Dollander deep in the eighth inning for his first homer of the season. Gimenez has had a hot start to the year at the plate, going 7-for-14 in four games with a triple, a home run, a stolen base, five RBI and a 2:1 BB:K.
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