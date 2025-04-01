Gimenez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a stolen base, a walk and an additional two runs scored in Monday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Gimenez got the Blue Jays into the scoring column with a solo shot in the second inning Monday. The 26-year-old former All-Star has put together an impressive power display during the very early stages of the campaign, as he's now slashing .333/.455/.944 with three long balls, two doubles, five RBI, and seven runs scored through five games. Although the slugging percentage is unsustainable, the speedy Gimenez is certainly thriving as Toronto's cleanup batter so far.