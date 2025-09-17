default-cbs-image
Gimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

After making starts out of the middle infield in each of the Blue Jays' last eight games, the left-handed-hitting Gimenez will retreat to the bench while the Rays send southpaw Ian Seymour to the bump. Toronto will go with Davis Schneider at second base and Ernie Clement at shortstop Wednesday.

