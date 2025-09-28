Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Sitting for regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Ernie Clement will start at shortstop while Davis Schneider mans second base with lefty Ian Seymour toeing the rubber for Tampa Bay in the regular-season finale. Gimenez is slashing a woeful .172/.229/.234 in September, but nevertheless he has maintained a regular role against righties to close out the regular season.
