Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Sitting versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Yankees.
The left-handed-hitting Gimenez had started each of the previous 13 contests, but he'll get a breather as the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the hill. Fellow left-handed swinger Will Wagner will fill in at second base and bat ninth.
