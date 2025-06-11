Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Snaps long homer drought Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Cardinals.
Gimenez finally snapped a 37-game homerless skid with his fourth big fly of the campaign, which is a dramatic cooldown after he lifted three long balls back in March. The middle infielder has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games, a stretch where he's batting .341 (14-for-41) with two doubles, six RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base. Gimenez rose to the fifth spot in the lineup Tuesday for the first time since April 27, a promising sign as he looks to maintain a groove at the dish.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Two hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Hitless in return•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Returns from 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Likely to be activated Tuesday•