Gimenez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Cardinals.

Gimenez finally snapped a 37-game homerless skid with his fourth big fly of the campaign, which is a dramatic cooldown after he lifted three long balls back in March. The middle infielder has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games, a stretch where he's batting .341 (14-for-41) with two doubles, six RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base. Gimenez rose to the fifth spot in the lineup Tuesday for the first time since April 27, a promising sign as he looks to maintain a groove at the dish.