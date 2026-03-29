Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Stays hot in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's extra-innings win over the A's.
The 27-year-old has come flying out of the gate this season, going 6-for-8 in two games with a triple, a steal and four RBI. Gimenez is shifting over to shortstop on a full-time basis this season after mainly playing second base during his big-league career so far -- the last time he saw more action at the six was in 2021 with Cleveland. Gimenez won't stay that hot at the plate for long, but he should have no trouble improving on last year's .598 OPS if he stays healthy.
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