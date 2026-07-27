Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Swipes 12th bag Sunday

Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

The shortstop spoiled Boston's combined shutout bid with an RBI single in the ninth inning. Gimenez's steal was his 12th of the year, marking the fifth straight season he's reached that total, and after going 1-for-15 in seven games coming out of the All-Star break, he's racked up five hits in the last two contests. On the season, he's managed a meager .234/.275/.359 slash line with seven homers, 26 runs and 40 RBI in 100 games, but his 10 Outs Above Average is tied for third among all full-time shortstops in the majors, behind the Royals' Bobby Witt (18) and the Guardians' Brayan Rocchio (12).