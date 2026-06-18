Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Swipes three bags Wednesday

Gimenez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays evidently liked seeing Mickey Gasper working behind the plate for Boston, as they went 5-for-5 on steal attempts against him during the game. It was the third three-steal game of Gimenez's career, and his first since July 6, 2023 when he was still playing for Cleveland. It was also the 27-year-old infielder's fourth multi-hit performance in the last 10 contests, a stretch in which he's slashing .355/.394/.548 with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and six runs in addition to Wednesday's thefts.