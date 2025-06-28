Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Trio of hits, RBI in easy win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in Friday's 9-1 win over the Red Sox.
Gimenez's trio of RBI were his second-most on the campaign, which trail only his four-RBI effort from his June 10 outing. The speedy middle infielder has still struggled for the most part since coming off the injured list with a quadriceps injury, hitting .212 with one home run, two doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored over his last 66 at-bats. Despite that dry spell, Gimenez has remained Toronto's primary second baseman.
