Gimenez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in Friday's 9-1 win over the Red Sox.

Gimenez's trio of RBI were his second-most on the campaign, which trail only his four-RBI effort from his June 10 outing. The speedy middle infielder has still struggled for the most part since coming off the injured list with a quadriceps injury, hitting .212 with one home run, two doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored over his last 66 at-bats. Despite that dry spell, Gimenez has remained Toronto's primary second baseman.