Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Two hits in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
He was the only Blue Jay to record multiple hits on the night, as Toronto managed only five knocks in total. Gimenez appears set to be an everyday player now that he's back from the injured list, but his value comes from his glove, not his bat -- Wednesday's performance bumped him above a .200 batting average for the first time since April 20.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Hitless in return•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Returns from 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Likely to be activated Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Rehab assignment pending•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Likely to require rehab stint•