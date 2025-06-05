Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

He was the only Blue Jay to record multiple hits on the night, as Toronto managed only five knocks in total. Gimenez appears set to be an everyday player now that he's back from the injured list, but his value comes from his glove, not his bat -- Wednesday's performance bumped him above a .200 batting average for the first time since April 20.