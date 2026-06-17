Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Two XBH in win over Boston

Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

The shortstop went back-to-back with Davis Schneider in the fifth inning off Payton Tolle, propelling the Blue Jays to a 3-0 lead. Gimenez was held out of the starting nine Sunday against the Yankees due to a sore wrist, but Tuesday's performance strongly suggests he's fully healthy. The long ball was his first since May 28, but through 13 games in June, Gimenez is slashing a respectable .282/.333/.436 with three doubles, a steal, three RBI and four runs.