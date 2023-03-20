Blue Jays' Andres Sosa: Among cuts by Toronto By RotoWire Staff Mar 20, 2023 at 6:03 pm ET • 1 min read Sosa was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.Sosa went 5-for-19 with a home run during Grapefruit League play. He spent 2022 at High-A Vancouver and could move up to Double-A New Hampshire in 2023. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.