Bechtold signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Dec. 1.

Bechtold spent a bit of time as a two-way player with the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins in 2023, but he was lit up for 22 earned runs on 22 hits and 24 walks over 18 innings. The 27-year-old corner infielder had far more success at the plate, registering an .800 OPS across 73 games for the St. Paul Saints. It's unclear whether he'll continue with the pitching pursuit in Toronto's system.