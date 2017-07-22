Case was promoted from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, The Buffalo News reports.

In just his fourth professional season, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound righty will get his first taste of Triple-A. Case owns a 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 170.1 innings as a minor-league reliever. The 24-year-old has served primarily as a closer, locking down 32 of 42 save chances while notching 134 strikeouts in 122 games.