Blue Jays' Andrew Sopko: Moved in Russell Martin deal

Sopko was traded from the Dodgers to the Blue Jays along with Ronny Brito for Russell Martin and cash.

Sopko is the real-life headliner in this trade, as he has 158 career innings under his belt at Double-A, and has a chance to work as a back-end starter for the Blue Jays as soon as this summer. He logged a 3.88 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53.1 innings at Double-A last year, but his 1.48 WHIP and 4.86 FIP over that stretch should generate skepticism.