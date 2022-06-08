Vasquez exited Wednesday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent ankle injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Velasquez rolled his ankle on first base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and had to be helped off the field. Prior to the southpaw's departure, he threw five pitches (four strikes) in two-thirds of a perfect inning. It's not yet clear whether his injury will require a trip to the IL.