Vasquez (ankle) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday.
Vasquez sprained his right ankle while attempting to cover first base Wednesday against the Royals. He'll now miss at least the next two weeks and potentially more time beyond that. Jeremy Beasley was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
