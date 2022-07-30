Vasquez (ankle) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment Wednesday for Triple-A Buffalo, striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Vasquez started up his rehab assignment last weekend in the rookie-level Florida Complex League before moving up to the Blue Jays' top affiliate. The 28-year-old southpaw will likely stick with Buffalo through the weekend before the Blue Jays decide whether to activate him from the 15-day injured list or keep him on the minor-league assignment.