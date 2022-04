Vasquez allowed two runs on two hits across 0.1 innings during Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox.

With Ryan Borucki (finger) on the 10-day injured list, Vasquez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Wednesday's contest. The lefty had a rough start to his 2022 campaign, allowing three of the four hitters he faced to reach base. Vasquez has made just four appearances since 2018.