Blue Jays' Andy Burns: Rejoins Toronto
Burns signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 28-year-old Burns made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2016, logging seven plate appearances. He hasn't surfaced in affiliated ball since that time, as Burns spent the 2017 campaign in the Korea Baseball Organization and sitting out 2018 entirely. Assuming he sticks in the Toronto organization at the conclusion of the spring, Burns will likely report to Triple-A Buffalo and fill a depth role in the infield.
