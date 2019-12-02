Burns signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Burns returned to the Blue Jays in 2019 after two seasons in the Korea Baseball League, and he will get a chance to develop in major-league spring training in 2020. The 29-year-old hit .275/.364/.470 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI over 118 games with Triple-A Buffalo last season and has appeared in just 10 major-league games over his career.