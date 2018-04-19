Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Activated; optioned to Triple-A Buffalo
Alford (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Alford went down with a Grade 2 hamstring strain in mid-March but appears to be fully operational after competing in six rehab outings with High-A Dunedin over the past 10 days. He was expected to be optioned to the Triple-A level following his activation, where he will continue to receive everyday at-bats and serve as organizational outfield depth.
