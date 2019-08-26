Alford (groin) is starting at DH and hitting fifth for Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Alford wound up spending 10 days on the minor-league injured list with a right goin injury. The outfielder will look to pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt, as he compiled a .359/.419/.641 slash line with two home runs and three steals in 10 games before landing on the IL. Alford could join the Blue Jays when roster expand in September if he's able to prove his health in the minors.