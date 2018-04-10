Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Begins rehab assignment
Alford (hamstring) reported to High-A Dunedin on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports. He served as Dunedin's designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in the team's 9-1 loss to Palm Beach.
Alford, who has been sidelined since mid-March with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, is expected to eventually draw starts in the outfield later this week for Dunedin. Due to the nearly month-long layoff, Alford will likely require a handful of games in the lower minors before being activated from the 10-day disabled list. The Blue Jays are expected to option Alford to Triple-A Buffalo upon activating him to afford the outfielder regular at-bats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Expected to be optioned when healthy•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Takes cuts in cage•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Out 3-6 weeks•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Dealing with tweaked hamstring•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Slated to open year at Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...