Alford (hamstring) reported to High-A Dunedin on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports. He served as Dunedin's designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in the team's 9-1 loss to Palm Beach.

Alford, who has been sidelined since mid-March with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, is expected to eventually draw starts in the outfield later this week for Dunedin. Due to the nearly month-long layoff, Alford will likely require a handful of games in the lower minors before being activated from the 10-day disabled list. The Blue Jays are expected to option Alford to Triple-A Buffalo upon activating him to afford the outfielder regular at-bats.