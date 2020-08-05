Alford got the start in left field Tuesday and went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel was rotating through the DH spot, opening up left field for Alford, and the 26-year-old responded with his first hit and RBI of the year. He's appeared in five games so far but only has four at-bats, primarily being used as a pinch runner or defensive replacement, and barring a rash of injuries to the Jays' outfield, Alford's unlikely to work his way into a more prominent role.