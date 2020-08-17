Alford went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
Alford took advantage of his rare appearance in the starting lineup with a fourth-inning homer. The 26-year-old has just two hits but three stolen bases this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Flashes wheels Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Collects first hit of 2020•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Tough path to roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Trying to steal roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Out of options•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Nabs first homer, steal of 2019•