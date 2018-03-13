Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Dealing with tweaked hamstring
Alford is day-to-day after tweaking a hamstring Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It doesn't sound like Alford will be out long, though he's slated to open the year at Triple-A Buffalo either way. The athletic outfielder reached the majors for a brief, four-game cup of coffee last season, though he only played three games at the Triple-A level. With strong performances for Buffalo this season he could be up with Toronto at some point this summer.
